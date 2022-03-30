Fredo Bang has led a Fredo Bang has been treating his supporters well this year by peppering fans with consistent new cuts like “4’s Up,” “Throw It Back,” and “Federal Raid.” He now returns to keep his streak going with a brand new track titled “No Love,” and he tapped in with Sleepy Hallow for the assist. Laced with a somber guitar lead playing off of some drill elements, “No Love” sees Fredo hop in his emotional bag:

Bitch ain’t got no love for me (Yeah, yeah) then she get no trust from me (Oh, oh)/ Once that lil’ bitch fuck with me (Yeah, yeah) it’s like she stuck to me (Oh, oh)/ Squeeze me right between them thighs (Hi, hi) I roll back both them eyes tell me if you down to ride/ Can’t do wrong in my eyes

Fredo Bang blessed the masses with his latest full-length effort Murder Made Me a few months ago, which saw 16 tracks with additional features from Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. The project was led by the well-received singles “War Time,” “Bless His Soul,” “Street Team,” and “Gates Flow (Dangerous).” Prior to that, Fredo delivered In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated), the deluxe edition of 2020’s In The Name Of Gee, which contained collaborations alongside Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, Kevin Gates, and more.

Last year, Sleepy Hallow dropped off the full-length body of work Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy For President, which contained 12 hard-hitting drill cuts and contributions from Fousheé, Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, and Sheff G, who joined his Winners Circle Entertainment compadre on three songs. A month later, Hallow would keep his momentum going with The Black House EP, which saw him alongside Sheff and Jay Gwuapo throughout five tracks.

Be sure to press play on “No Love” by Fredo Bang featuring Sleepy Hallow down below.