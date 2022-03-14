Fredo Bang kicked off the new year strong by dropping off cuts like “4’s Up,” “Throw It Back,” and also the official visual for “Rada Rada,” a track is from his 2021 album Murder Made Me. He now keeps that momentum going by sharing a brand new single titled “Federal Raid.” On the new track, Fredo effortlessly rides over some production courtesy of Yo Benji and Yung Tago:

I can’t go to sleep at night, they wanna take me out, they might come tonight/ Baby, hold me close and I won’t let you go (Won’t let you go) Is you down to ride? Gotta let me know (Let me know)/ Feds hit the spot, I’m confused why they walked in, some people want me dead or in a cell, I guess they talkin’ said that they loved me but hit my stash with the cash in

Felt that they loved me as soon as the police locked my hands in, tell me how to trust when I can’t trust the onеs I started with/ How the fuck I’m ‘posed to lovе when all the love I give I never get? Fightin’ my depression, my mind chewed up like some dopamine/

Fredo Bang blessed the masses with his latest full-length effort Murder Made Me a few months ago, which saw 16 tracks with additional features from Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. The project was led by the well-received singles “War Time,” “Bless His Soul,” “Street Team,” and “Gates Flow (Dangerous).” Prior to that, Fredo delivered In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated), the deluxe edition of 2020’s In The Name Of Gee, which contained collaborations alongside Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, Kevin Gates, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Federal Raid” by Fredo Bang down below.