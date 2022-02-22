By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2022

Prior to all this, Fredo Bang returned with a new drop titled “Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique),” a heartfelt cut that sees him putting his heart on his sleeve in regards to what sounds like a failed relationship. “Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)” follows “Get Back,” and “Don’t Miss” and the JayDaYoungan-assisted “Many Men,” which made landfall in October.

Fredo Bang blessed the masses with his latest full-length effort Murder Made Me a few months ago, which saw 16 tracks with additional features from Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy — the project was led by the well-received singles “War Time,” “Bless His Soul,” “Street Team,” and “Gates Flow (Dangerous).” Last year also saw Fredo delivering In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated), the deluxe edition of last fall’s In The Name Of Gee, which contained collaborations alongside Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, Kevin Gates, and more.

Be sure to press play on “4’s Up” by Fredo Bang down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fredo Bang
Singles

Trending
REVOLT Summit

Mental wins | 'REVOLT Summit Presents'

REVOLT Summit Presents: A spotlight on Black Excellence, presented by DoorDash. Get more from your ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.15.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More