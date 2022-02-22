Prior to all this, Fredo Bang returned with a new drop titled “Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique),” a heartfelt cut that sees him putting his heart on his sleeve in regards to what sounds like a failed relationship. “Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)” follows “Get Back,” and “Don’t Miss” and the JayDaYoungan-assisted “Many Men,” which made landfall in October.

Fredo Bang blessed the masses with his latest full-length effort Murder Made Me a few months ago, which saw 16 tracks with additional features from Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy — the project was led by the well-received singles “War Time,” “Bless His Soul,” “Street Team,” and “Gates Flow (Dangerous).” Last year also saw Fredo delivering In The Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated), the deluxe edition of last fall’s In The Name Of Gee, which contained collaborations alongside Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, Kevin Gates, and more.

Be sure to press play on “4’s Up” by Fredo Bang down below.