As our beloved Hip Hop living legends continue to age gracefully in the rap game, the saying “out with the old, in with the new” sticks more and more by the day. Not only is it a blessing they’re still with us and still making great music that will be deemed timeless in the near future, it is a blessing that there is a multitude of new rappers emerging on the scene to carry the torches passed down. Among these fairly new talents goes by the name of Fredo Bang, who’s destined for greatness. Today (Apr 15), he continues to prove this assertion with the release of his new project Two-Face Bang 2.

Protect Your Energy — It’s Tha Bang Man (@FredoBang) April 3, 2022

Fredo is one of the most exciting artists of the younger generation today and this new album definitely propels him into the right direction to stardom. In a sit-down with XXL back in April 2020, the Baton Rouge rapper shared his reasoning why he feels that he will blow up and to be honest, his sentiments were spot on: “I’m never content on where I’m at. If I buy a car, I plan on buying the next year model. I’ve always been like that in life. I can’t get content on where I’m at because I know how quick it is to get comfortable and lose it all, you know what I’m saying? I did two-and-a-half years to where I had nothing. Every breath never meant… I had no meaning in life for two-and-a-half years. So I know what it is to be nothing.”

Two-Faced Bang 2 consists of 19 songs and includes features from Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, Rob 49, Sleepy Hallow and Money Man. If you thought for one second that Fredo Bang was going to let up, you thought wrong! Press play on the LP now.