Just last week, Fredo Bang dropped off his latest project Two-Face Bang 2, which contains 18 tracks and additional features from Roddy Ricch, Money Man, Sleepy Hallow, and Rob49. Late last night, the Baton Rouge star unveiled a new visual from Two-Face Bang 2 for “BOP,” a BboyBeatz and Yakree-produced effort that sees him rapping about his rockstar lifestyle, street reputation, a late Louisiana legend, and more:

“I been poppin’ Addies ’cause them Perkys had me stuck, bitin’ on my tongue, I been rollin’ like a truck, got a bitch up out the hood, she’ll take it in the butt, bitch, it’s 2022 and I still don’t give a fuck, oh, I got youngins in the B tryna bleed some, I got hoes on my line, bitch, do you need somethin’? I keep bitches on they knees like they need somethin’ … R.I.P. to Soulja Slim, I’m with them soldiers, stripper bitch like Cardi B, I’ll fuck her for thе culture…”

Shot by Jolo, the accompanying clip for “BOP” sees Fredo and some ladies enjoying a night out in a strip club. He can also be seen catching vibes in other locations, including in what looks like an express shop and poolside with an additional bevy of beauties.

Back in 2020, Fredo Bang liberated his official debut LP Most Hated, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, YNW Melly, CeeFineAss, and Tee Grizzley. In addition to earning him a placement on the Billboard 200, Most Hated also took the top spot on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart following it’s first week out. Since then, Fredo has been on a tear, keeping him momentum going with well-received projects like In the Name of Gee (along with its Still Most Hated deluxe upgrade) and Murder Made Me.

Press play on “BOP” below.