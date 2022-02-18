Today (Feb. 18), Calboy unveiled his latest release Black Heart, an eight-track EP that sees additional appearances from Fredo Bang, Jackboy, and Joey BADA$$. The project is also said to be produced entirely by 6element.

Accompanying Black Heart is a visual for the opener “Rumors,” a standout offering that sees the XXL Freshman alum on a stream of consciousness about disloyalty, street life, women, and more:

“People switching on me, don’t know why, if I had to give up on you, know I tried, I can run the streets, them trenches raised me, I been tryin’ to get it, water whippin’ on the daily, and now my life a movie, this shit crazy, on the field, so quick to get him if you play me, or if he played you, I swear he get the same thing, thought you was my dawg, how you betray me? Met a bitch, she say, ‘here go my number, call me maybe…'”

Black Heart follows the 2020 EP Long Live The Kings, which originally contained six cuts and contributions from Lil Tjay, Lil Baby, and G Herbo. Some months after, Calboy liberated a deluxe edition of Long Live The Kings with six additional songs and collaborations alongside Yo Gotti, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and the late King Von. Since then, the Chicago talent has reportedly been working on his official debut LP, which is said to be titled Redemption — as such, fans have received a slew of loose singles presumed to be taken from the forthcoming album, including “Percosex,” “Gang Gang,” “Different Than Them,” “Where Were You,” “Miseducation” with Lil Wayne, “All Night Long,” “Ten Toes Down,” “Round Here,” “She Know (In Too Deep),” and “If Heaven Had A Phone.” Calboy has also been blessing the masses with freestyles over instrumentals for recent hits by the likes of Kodak Black, Money Man, and Gunna.

Press play on Black Heart and “Rumors” below.