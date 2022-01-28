It’s been five years since Joey BADA$$ released his sophomore LP ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, which saw 12 tracks and additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. That project was a top five success for the Brooklyn rhymer thanks to 51,000 first-week album equivalent units sold.

This week, he taps back into that nostalgia by re-releasing the official music video for “Temptation.” The NY rapper has officially shared the clip once again on YouTube, and on the track, he gets introspective:

Earlier this month, BADA$$ took to an IG Live stream to assure the people that an official follow-up to ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ was on the way. “Shit, the album dropping this year for sure … I ain’t going to say exactly when, though, because there’s certain rappers who be on my heels, so Ima just … it’s coming though.”

Since the aforementioned sophomore LP, he feed his fans with 2020’s The Light Pack, a three-song EP that saw a single assist from Pusha T — he also scored himself an Academy Award via his contribution as lead actor to the short film Two Distant Strangers, of which Diddy served as one of its main producers. Most recently, he dropped off his new visual for “THE REV3NGE.”