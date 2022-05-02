Just last month, Fredo Bang liberated his newest body of work Two-Face Bang 2, which contains 18 songs and additional features from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Just before this past weekend arrived, the Baton Rouge star unveiled another visual from said project for “Street Lights,” an emotionally charged cut that sees production from Pitt Tha Kid, Patron, Hardbody B-Eazy, Yung Lando, and Yung Tago. The track sees Fredo harmonizing about losing a loved one too soon — this may or may not be in reference to fellow rapper Gee Money, who tragically lost his life in 2017:

“I can’t count how many tears I done dropped, Lord knows you done put the whole gang through a lot, I wish that all your kids’ll get a visit from they pop, I put diamonds on my neck, wish you could see what I done got, wish you was here to see your kids grow old, I wish I never heard your mama scream, ‘No,’ thinkin’ ’bout you, I get high and feel low, I look around, who I got left? And now I know…”

Courtesy of VisionBank, the accompanying clip for “Street Lights” sees Fredo delivering his bars as a story unfolds throughout, which involves a conflict between two groups of people. The situation eventually escalates with one of the groups pulling a drive-by, leaving a man dead in the street — the clip ends with that man’s mother and loved ones paying tribute to him at the site of his unfortunate passing.

Two-Face Bang 2 follows last year’s Murder Made Me, which boasted collaborations alongside Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. Since then, he’s continued to keep his name at the forefront with a slew of loose cuts and features, including “Many Men,” “Don’t Miss,” “Get Back,” and “She Love Me” (with DJ Chose).

Press play on “Street Lights” below.