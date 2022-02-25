Yesterday (Feb. 24), Polo G decided to unveil a new visual for “Don’t Play,” a Hall of Fame 2.0 standout that sees production from King Wizard and 1040 and features an assist from Lil Baby. The track sees the two rapping about the streets and their high-end lifestyles:

“In a Hellcat, watch me race and drift, that lil’ boy a problem, don’t play with him, like to ride in traffic with the Drac’ gripped, we’ll wipe his nose like a handkerchief, say you ridin’ for him, then you dyin’ for him, like a crash dummy, leave him layin’ stiff, we was sellin’ white like Taylor Swift, pockets weak, he ain’t got no weight to lift, club action-packed all night Jayson Tatum, what I ball like, I be pimpin’, got a lot of bad bitches, Mike Vick, start a dog fight…”

Courtesy of Keemotion, the matching clip sees Polo G and Lil Baby bringing out the fast cars, and can be seen performing out of their respective passenger side windows throughout. Elsewhere, Polo posts up with his crew on the street, while Lil Baby connects with him after the sun falls.

Last June, Polo G released his third studio LP Hall of Fame, which originally consisted of 20 tracks and collaborations alongside The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project was a huge commercial success for the Chicago emcee, scoring him his first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Just before the year ended, Polo G upgraded the album with Hall of Fame 2.0, adding on 14 songs and (including Lil Baby’s contribution) assists from Moneybagg Yo, YungLiv, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay.

Press play on Polo G and Lil Baby‘s “Don’t Play” video below.