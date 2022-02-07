Nicki Minaj is keeping up the momentum following the release of her Lil Baby-assisted single “Do We Have A Problem?” After dropping the song and its accompanying visual, she revealed that “Bussin,” another collaboration with the “Bigger Picture” star, is on the way.

“Next week, we pushin [B] for [B]ussin btch WTF IS GOOD,” Nicki tweeted on Monday (Feb. 7). In the post, she revealed the track, which is heard at the end of her latest video, will be coming out on Friday (Feb. 11).

Nicki’s announcement is no surprise to the Barbz. While interacting with her followers on her Instagram Live, the Queens rapper shared the “Bussin” single would be released soon. “Next week, which is the next Pink Friday, you guys will be getting another treat,” she said. “Yes, der, it’s ‘Bussin’ y’all. Why would I give y’all a snippet to a song and give y’all something next week. Yes, next week is Pink Friday and it’s all about ‘Bussin’ next week.”

The “Roman’s Revenge” emcee is a fan of Lil Baby’s work ethic. She previously opened up about his talent while admitting that he “bodied” her on “Do We Have A Problem?” “Lil Baby went super duper hard — pause — and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it,” she said on IG Live. “I don’t think people didn’t know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time,” she continued. “This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they’re here for a long time. The way he pushed himself and his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied. Shout out to him for just being dope and down-to-earth and sweet. All of that.”

Nicki‘s impending song will mark her second single this month. She plans to take over Fridays with more Pink Friday releases.

See her announcement below.

Next week we pushin 🅱️ for 🅱️ussin btch WTF IS GOOD⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ #Bussin 2.11.22#DoWeHaveAProblem OUT NOW‼️ DO WE⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ DO WEEEEEEEEE⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ OH OK ✅ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 7, 2022