Earlier this month, fans were treated to 2 Chainz‘s new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which came with 12 tracks and additional appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Atlanta rapper’s seventh full-length effort would also be his last contribution to the trap subgenre.

His latest offering from the project made landfall today (Feb. 24). The freshly released “Kingpen Ghostwriter” visual includes an appearance from his co-star Lil Baby and sees 2 Chainz in his zone spitting some elite lyrics:

Money comin’, comin’ in a hurry, n***as on the run, eatin’ like N.O.R.E/ Sound like a kingpin been writin’ from me, got my first plug out in California, yeah, yeah (Huh) pesos stacked (Yeah, yeah)/ Dior hat (Yeah, yeah) opp got whacked (Yeah, yeah), ain’t have nothin’ to do with that, yeah

My fleet orange and black (Yeah) on concrete I tap (Yeah), water on the neck ain’t tap (Yeah) alkaline white strap (Yeah)/ VVSs she got on bust-downs, she buss it down like she naked and thе trappin’ hot (Hot) told her “Come and dance” (Dancе)/

To keep the momentum going, 2 Chainz liberated plenty of visuals from the project since its release, including cuts like “Free B.G.,” “Million Dollars Worth Of Game,” “Pop Music,” and “Neighbors Know My Name.”

Lil Baby’s last body of work was June’s The Voice of Heroes release, which was his collaboration project with Lil Durk. Back in 2020, he most notably made headlines with his My Turn project. That body of work contained 27 tracks and additional features from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Be sure to press play on 2 Chainz’s brand new music video for “Kingpen Ghostwriter”