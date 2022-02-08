Last week, fans were treated to 2 Chainz‘s new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which comes with 12 tracks and additional appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Atlanta rapper’s seventh full-length effort would also be his last contribution to the trap subgenre.

Keeping the momentum going, today sees 2 Chainz‘s liberating a new visual from Dope Don’t Sell Itself for “Free B.G.,” which follows previously released clips for “Million Dollars Worth Of Game,” “Pop Music,” and “Neighbors Know My Name.” The booming cut that sees production from Mannie Fresh and Mondo and, in addition to the short-yet-effective homage to a New Orleans legend, is centered around Tity Boi‘s past hustles and current successes:

“I took my jewelry on vacation, niggas say they thought I wasn’t gonna do some, just be patient, they couldn’t steal my car, I parked in front of Central Station, folks knew I was flashy way before pictures was takеn, ran off on the plug and I was workin’ on thе second, 55/40, I done turned it to a necklace, makin’ legal money, put millions on investments, this shit just like gamblin’, if hit it, then I’m flexin’…”

Directed by Terrius Mykel, the video for “Free B.G.” shows 2 Chainz in a warehouse with plenty of women twerking and a convoy of different bikes making circles around him. Keeping the theme of the song’s title, Chainz can also be seen rocking a red bandana — as a reference to classic Hot Boys attire — while holding up a shirt emblazoned with “Free B.G.” on its front.

Press play on 2 Chainz‘s “Free B.G.” video below. For the few who have missed it, you can stream Dope Don’t Sell Itself in full here.