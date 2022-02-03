When the clock strikes midnight, fans will get to check out 2 Chainz‘s seventh studio LP Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which will see 12 tracks and additional appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more. The project was preceded by the well-received singles “Pop Music” and “Million Dollars Worth of Game.”

Recently, the man also known as Toni and Tity Boi made a visit to L.A. Leakers to spit a dope freestyle, which was done over The Pharcyde’s 90’s classic “Passin’ Me By“:

“Remember back to school when I was sellin’ nicks, how you got that jewelry on and cannot pay your rent, Bond No. 9 and kush, it make a awkward scent, keep my business low, on the low, like dolphin shit, yea I’m from the ‘partments, whole hood apocalypse, never been Hollywood…”

Upon its release, Dope Don’t Sell Itself will follow 2020’s So Help Me God!, a critically acclaimed effort that saw collaborations alongside the likes of Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, Brent Faiyaz, Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert, and Chief Keef. In addition to re-releasing the classic mixtape T.R.U. REALigion, the Atlanta veteran could also be heard on songs like Megan Thee Stallion’s “Go Crazy,” Benny The Butcher’s “Plug Talk,” Gucci Mane’s “Top Of Shit,” and Curren$y‘s “Sellin’ Cereal” in the time since.

Check out 2 Chainz‘s freestyle and full tracklisting for Dope Don’t Sell Itself below.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself tracklist: