Who said 2 Chainz was washed up now? You should truly be ashamed of yourself. Tity Boi is another one of those rappers who just continuously gets better with time. With that being said, you should keep in mind his new Dope Don’t Sell Itself album is Chainz in his purest form and should not be taken lightly. Whenever Chainz drop in the first half of the year, you know you’re in for a great start to the spring and summer season. With 2022 still in its early stages, the gift named Dope Don’t Sell Itself has finally surfaced and it is indeed, laced with some audio dope.

Here’s a lil freestyle from Toni.. most of y’all raps suck your engineer be fye #DOPEDONTSELLITSELF | @TheLALeakers pic.twitter.com/JhThtueHKC — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) February 2, 2022

Dope Don’t Sell Itself serves as 2 Chainz‘ seventh studio album and it couldn’t have came at a better time in his career. It is the perfect follow up to his 2019 LP So Help Me God, that fell on many deaf ears, but this album is poised for greatness for sure.

His seventh album as 2 Chainz, Dope Don’t Sell Itself is a nod to the rapper’s enduring subject matter — his past as a drug dealer — but has been billed as his “last trap album.” Featuring a generation of hustlers-turned-artists like Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk, the release will likely be the last time you’ll hear all of this type of stuff in one space. He clarified that he wants to explore other types of music that he enjoys making — sample based, digging in the crates, the more lyrical side of 2 Chainz.

Equipped with a total of 12 records, 2 Chainz has went out with a bang with this being the last body of work with this type of sound. Check it out now!