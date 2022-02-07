This past weekend, 2 Chainz dropped off his seventh studio LP Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which contains 12 songs and additional features from BEATKING, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more. In addition to the new album, fans were also able to check out a dope visual for the Chainz, Nolan Presley, and FKi 1st-produced single “Neighbors Know My Name,” which samples D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” and sees the Atlanta veteran rapping about beautiful women, personal vices, and his financial success:

“Oh, she a baddie, baddie, and she got a fatty, fatty, and she call me Daddy, she don’t even call her daddy ‘Daddy,’ you know I bought her a Cuban link and a bracelet that match it, that’s right, I’m rich and ratchet, she got a fat transfer, no plastic, whatever necessary, got more heart than February, Maybach so big, it came with an office, where the secretary? I had that act up in my cup, same color elderberry, I’m known to hit the right spot, I know the neighbors hear it…”

The accompanying clip for “Neighbors Know My Name” begins with a cameo from a masked Shawnna, who recites some classic Ice-T lines before the TV switches to an advert for Toni’s Two Step starring none other than D4L’s Fabo. 2 Chainz can also be seen teaching a class of women some of his special dance moves throughout the humorous video.

Outside of music, 2 Chainz continues to expand into the corporate world as well. Just recently, the man also known as Tity Boi was appointed as Head of Creative Marketing for the Atlanta fast-food chain Krystal, which he spoke on via social media:

“I Remember making plays at the [Krystal] on the Southside. Fast fwd now I’m the head of creative marketing, looking fwd to adding some Toni to the menu, value to the restaurant chain & creating new opportunities for the community. sincerely yours Krystal Toni.”

Press play on “Neighbors Know My Name” below.