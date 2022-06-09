Today (June 9), Trapland Pat shared his official Trapnificent project. The new body of work spans 18 tracks in length and features assists from BIG30, Fredo Bang, Mozzy, and Eli Fross. Prior to this, Trapland Pat’s last project was 2021’s Thru Da Door album. To help officially ring in Trapnificent, Pat pairs the release with the music video for “Astronaut Status. Shot By Jolo, the new clip toggles between scenes of Trapland Pat and Fredo Bang posted up at a gas station with their crew as they deliver their hard-hitting lyrics:

Astronaut status, your plug don’t have this cat huh, swingin’, they gon’ hurry up and grab this (Look)/ I’m on the witness phone catchin’ plays on Clematis, they threw me back a jiggy, I don’t need no MC Allen/ Shiftin’ with a compass on, need no damn coordinates, I see it, I don’t up and bust it without your fortunate

I really brought up all you kids, just like an orphanage/ Try to buckle that, we time up like where that storage, hit ’em with that one, two, yeah (Ayy), that cha-cha/ I’m just tryna beat that pussy up like love rams, I just got jiggy in the bitty, no slow dance/ She just let me hit her from the back, three point stance (Hahaha)/ I just got the new hardbody whеn it hit the stain (Grrah)

Back in April, Fredo Bang dropped off his latest project Two-Face Bang 2, which contains 18 songs and additional contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. This week, the Baton Rouge star unveiled a new visual from Two-Face Bang 2 for the standout cut “Hard 4 U,” a Yung Lando, Karltin Bankz, LondnBlue, and Uno Reyes-produced effort.

Be sure to press play on “Astronaut Status” by Trapland Pat featuring Fredo Bang down below.