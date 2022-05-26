Back in April, Fredo Bang dropped off his latest project Two-Face Bang 2, which contains 18 songs and additional contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. This week, the Baton Rouge star unveiled a new visual from Two-Face Bang 2 for the standout cut “Hard 4 U,” a Yung Lando, Karltin Bankz, LondnBlue, and Uno Reyes-produced effort that’s centered around Fredo‘s love for a special someone:

“I got a bad bitch, I don’t need another, her skin smooth and brown, like peanut butter, she tell me cum, you know I’m on a double, she t-t-t-t-t-t-t, like Chose, she make me stutter, that pussy good, don’t disrespect me, talkin’ ’bout puttin’ on a rubber, I buy you a brand new bracelet custom made by IceBox, you too beautiful, bae, I can’t fuck you with the lights out, that pussy so cold, I swear to God it’s like a icebox, I might buy a ring and lock you down, just like a white cop…”

Keeping things fairly simple, the Jolo-directed clip shows Fredo Bang and his significant other on a runway strip. Viewers can then see the rapper delivering his rhymes while getting intimate on the private jet and in one of the vehicles waiting nearby.

In the past couple of years, Fredo Bang has been on an absolute tear musically, beginning with his official debut LP Most Hated, a charting success that boasted collaborations alongside Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, YNW Melly, CeeFineAss, and Tee Grizzley. Following that came In The Name Of Gee and its deluxe upgrade (Still Most Hated), along with last year’s Murder Made Me. Currently, Fredo is putting his finishing touches on a deluxe edition of Two-Face Bang 2 — he’s already given fans a taste of that with last week’s “Dead Man.”

Press play on Fredo Bang‘s “Hard 4 U” video below.