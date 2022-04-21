Last week, Tee Grizzley unveiled his latest project Half Tee Half Beast, which contains 17 tracks and a couple of assists from Lakeyah and Baby Grizzley. Yesterday (April 20), the Detroit talent delivered a new visual from said release for “G7,” a J.R. Rotem-produced effort that sees him being transparent about street life and the ups and downs that exist as a result of his current success:

“I can’t go nowhere without the Glock, call Gervonta Davis if you tryna fight, I don’t box, I been bustin’ chains down the lot, you know me without no ice like a gang member without no opps, when you worth a couple dollars, they gon’ always try to plot, they gon’ overdose on liquor, we got seven hundred shots, need an underground bunker if I send ‘еm down your block…”

Courtesy of Jolo, the accompanying clip for “G7” sees Tee Grizzley living his life to the absolute fullest with his family and crew. Viewers can see him showing off some artillery, dropping stacks on money in the studio, delivering his bars while at the front of a convoy of high-powered vehicles, and much more.

In related news,, this month also saw Tee Grizzley solidifying a partnership with esports lifestyle brand XSET — what makes said partnership so notable is the fact that the officially signing was done virtually, from the confines of a Grand Theft Auto server:

I just watched an Esports Org sign a rapper inside a GTA RP server… lol what the XSET officially signs Tee Grizzley to the team pic.twitter.com/Qyualcim6A — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 6, 2022

Grizzley spoke on the new venture in an official statement:

“I’m excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level. I’ve always loved gaming for fun, but now it’s so much more than that. I’ve seen how this industry can really change lives and I can’t wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have.”

Check out “G7” below.