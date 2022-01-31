Last week, Tee Grizzley returned to the fold with a new single titled “Afterlife,” which is produced by J.R. Rotem and sees the Detroit rapper reflecting on past struggles and current successes:

“Only problem I got, I’m too loyal, they ain’t with us, we gotta destroy ‘em, think bout a brick when I see water boil, got slapped cause he thought he was slicker than oil, they got brody locked up in the North, I just filled out the lil’ visiting forms, when I go see him, I’m taking the foreign, they gon’ be sick when we be on the Forbes, aye, can’t evеn lie, man, I’m blessed to bе livin’…”

Directed by BenMarc, the cinematic clip for “Afterlife” begins with a shot of Tee Grizzley playing a piano. This is interspersed with scenes showing an active drug operation that gets raided by thieves, along with a subsequent confrontation between Grizzley and an apparent former friend-turned-snake.

Last year, Tee Grizzley liberated his third studio LP Built For Whatever, which contained 19 tracks and a slew of collaborations alongside King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. 2021 also saw Grizzley contributing to songs like Peewee Longway and Cassius Jay’s “Forever,” Young Buck’s “Check Wit It,” Only The Family’s “Chess,” YNW Melly’s “Freddy Krueger (Remix),” Lil Yachty’s “Dynamic Duo,” Lakeyah‘s “313-414,” and Payroll Giovanni’s “Turn Into 20.”

Outside of music, Grizzley has also reportedly launched a new cannabis line in his hometown. Titled Grizzley Gas, the business is designed to provide the Motor City with its own cannabis resource, as many of its residents have to head outward to purchase legally:

“I know a lot of people outsource for their cannabis and go to other states. I wanted to bring something that is from home, for home.”

Press play on Tee Grizzley‘s latest video below.