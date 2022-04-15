In recent times, the Michigan rap scene has been on a serious run across the board. With rappers like YN Jay, Rio Da Yung OG, Boldy James, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Peezy attacking the paint with each release, you simply cannot deny the superior quality of music we’ve been gifted thus far. The work ethic, unique sound, and their movement is what separates them from the masses for sure. Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley made a name for himself back in 2017 with his infectious single “First Day Out” that took over the airwaves and the streets simultaneously and he has not looked back since. Today (Apr 15), he returns to drop off his new album Half Tee Half Beast — this is one hell of a comeback for sure.

It has been a year since the release of his third studio album Built For Whatever and fans have been itching for some new heat from the Detroit menace ever since. With summer vastly approaching, this was a calculated move by Tee Grizzley to drop the LP while everyone is eager to be back outside at the BBQs, clubs and cruising around their respective cities with the windows down. To add some substance to the release, Tee Grizzley curated a fan appreciation contest where the winner will get a chance to spend the day with him and star in his new music video for “Half Tee Half Beast.” The winner’s trip to Los Angeles will be an all expenses paid experience so entering the contest is certainly worth the shot!

The album contains 17 records with only two features and it is for sure one of his best to date. Check it out now.