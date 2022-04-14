At the top of the year, Babyface Ray blessed the masses with his new album, FACE. The 20-track album features Pusha T, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean and Landstrip Chip with production from 808 Mafia, DJ Esco, OG Parker, Romano, ATL Jacob and more. The successful FACE project went on to become his highest charting album yet, landing at No. 31 on the Billboard Top 200 along with landing on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and debuting at No. 2 on the Independent Charts.

The Detroit native has now returned with a brand new visual for “6 Mile Show,” a Southside & ATL Jacob-co-produced offering from the album that boasts an assist from Icewear Vezzo:

One blue hundred, she’ll dance for me, she know I got a check, keep harassin’ me/ It’s a mess on my neck, keep starin’ at me “Face, what it hit for?” They keep askin’ me/ Just hopped off the stage, hoes grabbin’ me/ Man, the money counter still ain’t fast as me, gettin’ money right now, ain’t no time to beef/ Forty-eight hours, I ain’t had no sleep (Yeah)

Babyface Ray has also announced his “Sincerely Face” tour in support of the recently released LP. Kicking off May 21 in Seattle and wrapping June 20 in Los Angeles, the journey will consist of 21 total dates.

Back in February, Babyface Ray delivered Unfuckwitable, a seven-track EP with features from EST Gee, Kash Doll, and Moneybagg Yo. He then returned to present his recent single “Catch It.” The offering arrived paired with a Kardiak-directed visual, which features scenes of Babyface riding through sunny streets, performing to large crowds, and doing some retail therapy as he delivers his bars.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new music video for “6 Mile Show” featuring Icewear Vezzo down below.