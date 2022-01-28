By DJ First Class
  /  01.28.2022

Over recent times, the Michigan rap scene has been filled with non-stop fire from every angle. With newer rappers like Icewear Vezzo, YN Jay, RioDa Yung OG, Peezy, 42 Dugg, and more on the forefront, the talent is undeniable. But one thing is for sure — when you think of Michigan rap, Detroit specifically, you have to mention Babyface Ray’s name almost immediately. Currently, there are many people who haven’t been caught up with Ray’s momentum as of yet — but lucky for those individuals, that changes today. Kicking of the new year with something to prove, the Detroit rapper steps up to the plate for the release of his debut album Face.

There are very few rappers that balance nonchalance and mortality like Babyface Ray. Listening to the Detroit rapper’s stories feels like overhearing a private conversation between friends — they sound confident and guarded all at once. If you’re familiar with Ray’s demeanor on wax, you know he raps with a very monotone voice over any type of beat and it hits hard every time. No matter who he does a record with or who produced the beat, Babyface Ray is going to stay in his own pocket and float effortlessly on anything he touches. The album rollout was pretty solid as well, having a huge billboard in Times Square that read “Who’s the FACE of your city?”

His EP Unfuckwitable had his name ringing bells and the momentum continues with his debut studio album. Unfuckwitable garnered a lot of positive reception from Babyface’s rap peers, including Tyler, the Creator, who included the rapper’s Moneybagg Yo collab “If You Know You Know” amongst his favorite songs of 2021. Laced with 20 records in total, Babyface Ray called on some of his industry (and real life) homies for musical contributions including G Herbo, Wiz Khalifa, Icewear Vezzo, 42 Dugg, Pusha T and more!

