By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2022

Last week, Tee Grizzley returned with a hard-hitting new single titled “Beat The Streets,” which keeps with his theme of making it out of the trenches to reach a true level of financial freedom:

“I’m a street nigga that got motivated, to make it out these streets, these streets don’t love, they’ll take you, they tell you it’s exciting, they don’t tell you this shit dangerous, get shot, you might not make it, that’s the chances that you takin’, nigga, or get locked up and you might not make it back, I swear I know some niggas locked up that ain’t never comin’ back, I hope, I tell ’em close they eyes and picture theyself anywhere, but when thеy open they eyеs up, they’re still right there…”

The accompanying clip for “Beat The Streets” comes courtesy of Eye 4 and appears to depict a group of friends who are in the midst of illegal dealings. Unfortunately, all but one find themselves in unfortunate situations that take their lives — all of this is interspersed with Tee Grizzley inserting himself in the story and riding around in a red Lambo truck.

It’s been about a year since Tee Grizzley released his third studio LP Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay,  G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. The project was a top 20 success on the Billboard 200, further solidifying his success as one of the most popular artists from out of Detroit in regards to hip hop and music as a whole. Outside of another top tier single (“Afterlife“), Grizzley has since contributed his special brand of bars to other artists like Lakeyah, YNW Melly, and Payroll Giovanni.

Press play on Tee Grizzley‘s “Beat The Streets” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Tee Grizzley

