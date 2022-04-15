Today (April 15), Tee Grizzley unleashed his Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that sees only two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. An early fan-favorite is “Robbery Part 3,” which is a continuation of his “Robbery” and “Robbery Part 2” series that currently sits at over 22 million combined YouTube views. The accompanying Yawn Rico-directed visual serves to provide the cinematic scenes to match Grizzley’s descriptive lyrics:

On the prison bus, can’t jump out the window, it’s a gate, see it in my face, I got a L in the state/ Thinkin’ to myself, “I coulda took them bitches on a chase” C.O’s on bullshit if you ain’t the same race (Damn)

When talking about the project Tee proclaims: “The name of the mixtape draws a line between the different sides of me. Yeah, I’m human like everyone else but also the things I’ve been through and had to survive made me a beast.” To add some additional substance to the release, Tee Grizzley curated a fan appreciation contest where the winner will get a chance to spend the day with him and star in his new music video for “Half Tee Half Beast.”

It’s been about a year since Tee Grizzley released his third studio LP Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. The project was a top 20 success on the Billboard 200, further solidifying his success as one of the most popular artists from out of Detroit in regards to hip hop and music as a whole. Outside of another top tier single (“Afterlife“), Grizzley has since contributed his special brand of bars to other artists like Lakeyah, YNW Melly, and Payroll Giovanni.

Be sure to press play on the visual for “Robbery Part 3” by Tee Grizzley.