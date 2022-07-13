A few months ago, Fredo Bang shared his latest project Two-Face Bang 2, which contains 18 songs and additional contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. This week, the Baton Rouge star makes his return to drop off his brand new follow-up single, “Say Please.” The offering arrives as a part of the “Shooting Outside” live performance series and sees Fredo in the middle of the street with a mic. On the song, he gets soulful and shows off his vocals:

Don’t leave me lonely, don’t leave me lonely, yeah, don’t leave me lonely, don’t leave me lonely, yeah/ I need you to stay by my side, with you I’m always satisfied/ Without you I’m walkin’ in the blinds, and I ain’t tryna say my goodbyes/

In 2020, Fredo Bang dropped his official debut LP, Most Hated, which boasted collaborations alongside Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, YNW Melly, CeeFineAss, and Tee Grizzley. Following that was In The Name Of Gee, its deluxe upgrade Still Most Hated, last year’s Murder Made Me.

In related news, Fredo recently stopped by the “Big Facts” podcast hosted by Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade. He took some time to delve into many personal reflections, including how the death of his frequent collaborator and fellow rapper Da Real Gee Money truly impacted him:

“At that point, I didn’t give a fuck about nothing. I don’t care about coming home. I don’t care about music,” the rising star explained. “Because music was always playing for me and him. I ain’t never been that type of person. If I set a goal with this person, I’m never thinking about doing nothing myself. At that point, I ain’t really know how to make a song without him.”

Be sure to press play on Fredo Bang’s brand new performance visual for “Say Please” down below.