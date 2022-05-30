This August, Youngboy Never Broke Again (or NBA YoungBoy) will unveil his fourth studio LP The Last Slimeto, which will feature past drops like “Don’t Rate Me” with Quavo, “Wagwan,” “Ghost,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” “I Hate YoungBoy,” “Proud of Myelf,” and “Loner Life.” Over the weekend, he dropped off another cut from the project titled “Goals.” In the accompanying video, NBA Youngboy is living lavish in a luxury estate as he delivers his signature flow with ease:

I took the top off the motherfuckin’ coupe, they closed the door, but I still made it through/ Flooded my neck, look how much I done grew, overtime for to make sure that I don’t lose/ Run it up with my partner, give a lot to my mama, doin’ bad, but I know that it’s a lot for me to do, I was tired of doing the same thing

Got serious, then I changed lanes, they knowin’ that we bust brains but ain’t why I’m inside in chains/ Put my focus in the main business, lookin’ for a half a ticket plane/ Tryna find somethin’ that fit the description of my pain, my name to some people ain’t looked over

The Last Slimeto will follow last January’s Colors, which came with 19 songs and a single feature from Quando Rondo. That project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 with 79,000 album equivalent units sold during the first week of its release. As reported by various outlets, Slimeto will also be Youngboy’s final album under Atlantic Records — the rapper reportedly turned down a $25 million offer to re-sign with the label.

More recently, Youngboy also dropped off a joint project with DaBaby back in March titled BETTER THAN YOU.

Be sure to press play on NBA Youngboy’s brand new “Goals” music video down below.