Back in April, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled The Last Slimeto Sampler, an 11-track project that serves as the prequel to YoungBoy‘s final album under Atlantic Records. On that release lied the Hurtboy AG, Hzrd, Haze, Zuus, and Jason Goldberg-produced “Loner Life,” which — as the title suggests — sees the Baton Rouge star speaking to being alone as a downside to his success:

“She know I got that bag, I want her bad, she know I’ma stand on this shit, ok, turn the phone off ’til my whole grind turn on, rich and he ain’t got no mind, what’s wrong? I got the money, I changed my persona, bulletproof whip, how I’m gon’ hit the corner, I’m in it, standin’ on top of these niggas, yeah, mama, you got it, I did it, yeah, an top of the mountains with millions, woah, my kids gon’ have it and get it…”

This week, YoungBoy liberates a new visual for “Loner Life,” which is mainly centered around him smoking by himself in the woods. He can also be spotted looking over a balcony and taking a ride to an unknown destination.

Upon its eventual release, The Last Slimeto will follow January’s Colors, a commercial mixtape that boasted 19 songs (20 if you include the deluxe edition) and a single assist from Quando Rondo. As previously reported by REVOLT, the forthcoming album was revealed by YoungBoy’s engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg and is expected to including high-end cuts like “I Got The Bag” and “I Hate YoungBoy.” Prior to that, he released his third studio LP Sincerely, Kentrell, a feature-less body of work that landed YoungBoy his fourth number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 137,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Press play on YoungBoy‘s visual for “Loner Life” below.