A few weeks ago, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled his recent project Colors, which – including its deluxe version – sees 20 new tracks from the Baton Rouge star. Colors debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 (making for his eighth top ten) thanks to 80,000 first-week units sold. He then went on to reveal visuals for songs like “Fish Scale,” “Emo Rockstar,” “Bring It On,” and “No Switch” since then.

NBA now makes a swift return to share another loose track to keep his momentum going. Just last night (Mar. 14), he released his brand new “I Got The Bag” visual, and the clip currently already sits at over 2 million YouTube views in just under 24 hours. On the track, he unloads some money-inspired bars as he raps to his own reflection in the mirror:

Had to spend me a bag for to rock this shit, cut off the money, I find if she lyin’ to me/ You know my criteria resemble a dealer, you know I splurge on her until I could spin her/ You know for a fact that I’m takin’ her down, big diamond like crystal, I know she a winner/ Don’t like when I ditch her, lil’ shawty too tempered

Turn up on these n***as when I try do double up, double up/ I done ran up my Ms, they know I fuck it up, chase that money real fast, run it up, stack it up/ Hit the curb in Maybach, and it long like a bus

At the top of this month, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled their full-length joint effort Better Than You, which contained the previously released singles “Bestie” and “Hit.”

Be sure to press play on the official “I Got The Bag” music video by YoungBoy Never Broke Again down below.