Recently, YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg revealed that YoungBoy would soon be releasing a new project titled The Last Slimeto, which will presumably contain recently released drops like “I Got The Bag” and “I Hate YoungBoy.” Yesterday (Mar. 16), the Baton Rouge star added to that with “Holy,” which sees production from Hurtboy AG, Goldberg, BEATSAINTFREE JG, and Nick Schmidt. The track sees YoungBoy on a stream of consciousness about money, the streets, and more:

“Keep it rollin’, they know that I could never let go, I got all this money, it ain’t changing me, no, you know that I keep one hunnid if you never let me down, hard knock life, shoot on sight, rock and roll, it’s a haunted house, shawty dream, don’t know if it’s love, love, love, no, no, no, I can’t just let you take me out, at the house I’m makin’ money, pause, niggas want clout, I’m changing the style, every one minute I’m changing the ride, ho don’t get it, can’t talk right now, lotta blue Benjis to me get on side…”

The accompanying clip for “Holy” is mainly centered around YoungBoy and his girlfriend/mother of his child Jazlyn Mychelle, both of whom can be seen dressed in all black in a dark setting. That’s all interspersed with shots of the rapper in different locations around his residence, including a room where he’s delivering his bars from a standup microphone.

Interestingly enough, it looks as if YoungBoy is continuing to expand his collaborations from a musical standpoint. On the same day as the release of “Holy,” Lil Nas X returned to social media to tease a couple of new singles — one of which appears to feature a verse from YoungBoy:

As we wait for that to drop, fans can press play on “Holy” below.