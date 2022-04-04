Recently, YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s engineer Jason “Cheese” Goldberg revealed that YoungBoy would soon be releasing a new project titled The Last Slimeto, which will presumably contain recently released drops like “I Got The Bag,” “Holy,” and “I Hate YoungBoy.” Over the weekend, he added onto that list of new cuts by dropping off “Pull Up Actin,” a brand new track and visual that sees NBA trading bars with rising Louisiana star P. Yungin over a beat courtesy of frequent collaborator DJ Trebble:

Pull up actin, I got diamonds in my necklace, uh (In my necklace) I got money in my pockets and I’m flexin’ n***a (Uh, and I’m flexin’)/ Tote that ratchet, I’ma blast it if you acting n***a, point at your head, head home if you capping, n***a (Baow, baow)/ Look I’m gone, but I got these bitches all in my home

According to a Genius annotation, “Pull Up Acting” was initially recorded in 2019 and first previewed on Oct. 30, 2019. Two years later on Jan. 31, 2022, a CDQ snippet of the song and music video would be posted on on Instagram, signaling its arrival is coming soon.

In terms of what P. Yungin has been up to on the music front, he recently delivered a star-making turn on the compilation Never Broke Again Vol. 1 and appeared on tracks like “Choppa Dance,” “Did Me Wrong” with Quando Rondo, “Red Steps,” and “Sticks.” A few weeks ago, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled his recent project Colors, which – including its deluxe version – sees 20 new tracks from the Baton Rouge star. Colors debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 (making for his eighth top ten) thanks to 80,000 first-week units sold. He then went on to reveal visuals for songs like “Fish Scale,” “Emo Rockstar,” “Bring It On,” and “No Switch” since then.

Be sure to press play on YoungBoy Never Broke Again and P. Yungin’s brand new music video for “Pull Up Actin” down below.