By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2022

This August, Youngboy Never Broke Again (or NBA YoungBoy) will unveil his fourth studio LP The Last Slimeto, which will feature past drops like “Don’t Rate Me” with Quavo, “Wagwan,” “Ghost,” “Mr. Grim Reaper,” “I Hate YoungBoy,” and “Loner Life.” Yesterday (May 23), the Baton Rouge star dropped off a new track titled “Proud Of Myself,” a Khris James, Young Kim J, and Bans-produced offering that sees YoungBoy reflecting on how far he’s come and how much he’s achieved in his young life:

“I could tell you that I am proud of myself, I grew up hard, but that’s just the way it is, bad boy, all the neighbors, they ain’t want me with they kids, probably thought that I’d die, but now they see the way I live, oh-oh, I done made it ‘cross the field, that’s a touchdown, clockin’ in, cut a ki’, got the work now, mama know that we up now, Birkin bag full of cash, hol’ on, let’s go, they don’t like me, but I got it, I’m in it, this how it is, I was down, ain’t have nobody, I did it, I smile big…

As with previous videos, the accompanying clip for “Proud Of Myself” sees YoungBoy delivering his bars from different levels in and around his current residence. Viewers can catch him in the yard, looking at himself in his bathroom, and sitting in his garage.

The Last Slimeto will follow last January’s Colors, which came with 19 songs and a single feature from Quando Rondo. That project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 with 79,000 album equivalent units sold during the first week of its release. As reported by various outlets, Slimeto will also be Youngboy’s final album under Atlantic Records — the rapper reportedly turned down a $25 million offer to re-sign with the label.

Press play on “Proud Of Myself” below.

