Come August, YoungBoy Never Broke Again will unveil his fourth studio LP The Last Slimeto, which will contain 30 songs and past drops like “I Hate YoungBoy,” “I Got The Bag,” “Loner Life,” and “Don’t Rate Me” with Quavo. This past weekend, YoungBoy added to that with the Khris James and Brando Beatz-produced “See Me Now,” which is packed with the vivid, street-oriented subject matter that the Baton Rouge star is known for:

“Better keep yo’ banger bitch, they know this gangster as it get, they know they bring me up, can’t say that I don’t lay law down ’round this bitch, got green flags and dirty sticks, police search for murder weapons, it get ugly, you get clean murdered in the dirty sections, I’m with that shit like my mama and on them pills like my daddy, in and out of jail just like my cousin, keep a gun like my pappy…”

The accompanying clip for “See Me Now” sees YoungBoy in different spots around his residence, including in his garage of high-end cars and out front (with additional vehicles in view). As previously seen on the Instagram page for his Never Broke Again outlet, viewers can also catch a quick shot of YoungBoy holding a giant plaque that honors the rapper for scoring 100 Gold and Platinum certifications throughout his career.

In addition to “See Me Now,” YoungBoy can also be spotted in a video for the Never Broke Again posse cut “Gang Baby,” which sees him alongside P Yungin, Rojay MLP, and Rjae. Directed by Rich Porter, that clip successfully brings all parties together — despite the fact that YoungBoy is in a completely different location.

You can check out both videos for “See Me Now” and “Gang Baby” below. The Last Slimeto officially makes landfall Aug. 5.