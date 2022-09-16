Photo: Video screenshot from Fredo Bang’s “Bee Crazy”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022

Today (Sept. 16), Fredo Bang drops off his latest single “Bee Crazy,” which follows the recent drops “2 Death,” “Addy,” and “Murda Man” with “Foolio.” “Bee Crazy” sees him sending a message to those who perpetrate a gangster lifestyle until it’s time to show and prove:

“I can’t wait to see him, tell a b**ch bet, you a stop from my lil’ block, my n**gas can’t wait to do you in, I let the choppa mute ah b**ch when they start makin’ noise, he talkin’ gangsta on the ‘net, he only killin’ blogs, I go to trippin’ with that Drak’, lock his body, watch it shake, I kill a b**ch and drop a tape, I’m in Miami eatin’ steak, you want me dead, then pick a date, I lay him down right on his face, they only thuggin’ when it’s safe, I heard he diss me what he say…”

Back in April, Fredo Bang released his latest body of work Two-Face Bang 2, which contained 18 songs and contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. A deluxe edition of Two-Face Bang 2 later arrived with the addition of the YNW Melly-assisted “Brazy.”

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Fredo Bang opened up about one of the most inportant lessons that he’s learned post-fame:

“You can’t help everybody. You gotta help yourself first. That lesson is starting to apply right now … I’m a giving person. So, it’s hard … it been hard for me to say no. But at some point, it’s like when you get to going through your taxes and see what you sent that person already … I can’t see myself completely taking care of somebody else. I’ll do stuff for you, but where is the game plan at?”

Press play on the Jolo-shot visual for “Bee Crazy” below.

