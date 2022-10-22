Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.22.2022

GloRilla recently received one of the biggest co-signs of her budding music career. In a video clip circulating on social media, Mary J. Blige referenced the Memphis rapper’s popular song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” leaving many to believe Glo now has Blige’s stamp of approval. 

In the clip, which surfaced Friday (Oct. 21), Blige speaks to the crowd at one of her concerts. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is currently wrapping up the last stops of her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.” “But I’ma tell you something about these tears of mine. These are tears of joy because I ain’t got to go through no more bulls**t,” Blige said, rapping, “I’m f-r-e-e, f**k n**ga free, that mean I ain’t gotta worry ’bout no f**k n**ga cheating.”

Fans had all sorts of reactions to the clip. “Mary just STAMPED HER,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love when women show other women love! And MJB is a real one!” Another supporter chimed in, “MARY AND GLORILLA??!??!! I’M FINNA ACT TF UP.” Glo reposted the clip of Blige to her Instagram Story, along with the caption, “Love me some Mary.” 

October has proven to be a big month for the new artist. Earlier this month, she won the Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. A few weeks from now, Glo will drop her debut project, Anyways, Life’s Great…, which will seemingly arrive on Nov. 11, judging by Glo’s recent tweet.

“Y’all I’m excited & nervous at da same time for 11/11. I feel like I’m in the hot seat right now!! But make sure y’all pre-save Anyways, Life’s Great,” she wrote on Friday. See her tweet below.

You can also check out the clip of Mary J. Blige rapping “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” for yourself in the clip below.

