Mary J. Blige is officially heading out on the road and coming to a city near you. This week, the Grammy Award-winning artist announced her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” which will hit 23 cities across North America and feature Queen Naija and Ella Mai as her openers. The journey begins on Sept. 17 in Greensboro, NC and ends on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, NJ. The tour also stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta.

Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous back in Feb. and then provided its deluxe upgrade later on in May. The latter version boasted 19 total tracks and saw guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Usher, Ne-Yo, and more. In addition to releasing music, Blige has been honored for her impact in the music world in more ways than one this year. She received the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards and was also recognized as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Tickets for the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” are officially available to the general public and range from $69.50 to $189.50. Tickets can be purchased here. Be sure to check out the full list of tour dates down below.

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC

Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ