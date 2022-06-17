By Regina Cho
  /  06.17.2022

Mary J. Blige is officially heading out on the road and coming to a city near you. This week, the Grammy Award-winning artist announced her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” which will hit 23 cities across North America and feature Queen Naija and Ella Mai as her openers. The journey begins on Sept. 17 in Greensboro, NC and ends on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, NJ. The tour also stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta.

Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous back in Feb. and then provided its deluxe upgrade later on in May. The latter version boasted 19 total tracks and saw guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Usher, Ne-Yo, and more. In addition to releasing music, Blige has been honored for her impact in the music world in more ways than one this year. She received the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards and was also recognized as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Tickets for the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” are officially available to the general public and range from $69.50 to $189.50. Tickets can be purchased here. Be sure to check out the full list of tour dates down below.

Saturday, 9/17                          Greensboro, NC

Sunday, 9/18                           Washington, DC

Wednesday, 9/21                     Charlotte, NC

Thursday, 9/22                         Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, 9/24                          Detroit, MI

Sunday, 9/25                           Chicago, IL

Wednesday, 9/28                     Birmingham, AL

Thursday, 9/29                         Atlanta, GA

Saturday, 10/1                          Houston, TX

Sunday, 10/2                            Fort Worth, TX

Thursday, 10/6                         Oakland, CA

Saturday, 10/8                          Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, 10/9                            Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, 10/12                   St. Louis, MO

Saturday, 10/15                        New Orleans, LA

Sunday, 10/16                          Memphis, TN

Wednesday, 10/19                   Cleveland, OH

Thursday, 10/20                       Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, 10/22                        Hampton, VA

Sunday, 10/23                          Newark, NJ

Wednesday, 10/26                   Nashville, TN

Thursday, 10/27                       Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, 10/29                        Atlantic City, NJ

Tags in this article:
Tags
Mary J. Blige
Tour

Trending
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye set the vibes with a sexy performance of his hit single "Over"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.13.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
News

Teen found dead in breakroom after rejecting fellow coworker

The 17-year-old victim allegedly asked for a shift change to get away from the fellow ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  06.15.2022
Interest

Black social dances and how they influence today's TikTok creators

REVOLT caught up with Afro Beastilettos dancer Nneka Irobunda for an exclusive Black Music Month conversation ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.15.2022
View More