One thing is for certain and two things are for sure.. it is the year of Mary J. Blige. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul continues to receive well-deserved praises. This time she has not only been recognized as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people, but she also shines on the publication’s cover for the renowned list.

The profile for the feature is penned by another hip-hop royal and fellow New York native, Nas.

“She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music. She has a lot more to offer, from her incredible acting career to her wine brand to the Strength of a Woman festival she just launched in Atlanta,” he wrote. “And I feel like she’s just getting started. She’s who we wanted her to be, and even more. She became who she’s supposed to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

This makes up quite the list of accomplishments this year for Blige who just received the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards which was hosted by hip-hop mogul, Diddy.

“What an icon means to me is overcoming obstacles to accomplish the unthinkable, and that is what I’ve always represented,” said Blige during her acceptance speech. “I’ve been on this journey for a long time . . . one that was filled with a lot of heartache and pain. But God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions into my music, which is where I started . . . When Andre Harrell and Puff Daddy of Uptown Records introduced the queen of hip-hop soul to the world, it was the beginning of a movement.”

She also brought the heat to this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show alongside other iconic acts including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and 50 Cent. Additionally, she was officially celebrated with her own day to kickoff her inaugural Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta.

Other influential people who made the highly anticipated annual list this year include Judge Kentanji Brown, Issa Rae, Questlove, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya, and more.