GloRilla is clearly that girl because people can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouths or out of their posts on social media!

After having one of the most popular songs on TikTok this year with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go!),” and one of the most talked about performances from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, she is yet again a trending topic online.

On Friday (Oct. 7), a fan came to the realization that the hitmaker’s middle name is Hallelujah. A screenshot of GloRilla’s Wikipedia page displayed her name as: Gloria Hallelujah Woods.

At this point, not a single person or topic is off limits when it lands on Black Twitter, so it is not surprising that people had a field day with her name. The reactions to GloRilla’s name are sure to bless your day with laughter, so check out a few of them below.

GloRilla being from Memphis and having a middle name like Hallelujah I just know grandma had her in church with the ruffles on the socks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YJJyXRMQf8 — Velma has always been les 🇭🇹❤️‍🔥 (@NakkeshaRG) October 7, 2022

Y’all surprised to hear about #GloRilla middle name being hallelujah and she been told us 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jXrvVLUYLc — Tea With Tia ☕️ (@_TeaWithTia) October 8, 2022

Glorilla said her momma got 10 kids but her middle name Hallelujah. Her momma knew she was gon be the one lol — AC green⭐️ (@Jani_Cinco) October 9, 2022

Glorilla middle name being hallelujah is the most greatest southern thing ever 😭cause my church going nana definitely wanted to name me holy — Wallflower..🪷 (@doceofk) October 9, 2022

Glorilla’s real name already Gloria at the tender age of 23 but her middle name HALLEUJAH????? pic.twitter.com/Lz4QQ1R2HM — ᵀᴴᴱ ᶠᴵᴺᴱ ᶠᴿᴵᴱᴺᴰ 🐆 (@aPERFECTblemish) October 7, 2022

GloRilla's middle name, got y'all tweeting about blessings, favors, & halfway quoting scripture…but ain't goin to naan chuuch in the morning?! pic.twitter.com/ZRgA2IPxgD — 💨Pack Bev (@BenHillBuddha) October 8, 2022

Glorilla granny must had some influence in giving her the middle name Hallelujah. Gloria Hallelujah that’s a fool one — D (@Dmiller365) October 7, 2022

The rising talent even chimed in, tweeting, “& why y’all acting like I ain’t been told y’all my middle name is Hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my pussy so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common damn sense,” on Saturday (Oct. 8). See the tweet below.

& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my pussy so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common damn sense — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 8, 2022

All jokes aside, the Memphis rapper is currently riding high off of winning her first major award: Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on Oct. 4. Other artists who were nominated included Baby Keen, Doechii, Fivio Foreign, Nardo Wick, and Saucy Santana.

“I don’t want to cry my makeup off. Y’all, I’m crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. Y’all, I don’t know what to say… Let’s go!” she said during her acceptance speech.

After seeing the buzz online where some hip hop fans expressed that Fivio should have won, he jumped on Twitter to give GloRilla her flowers. “I did not get robbed. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it & I’m Happy for her” he wrote. You can see his tweet below.

I did not get robbed.. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it & ima Happy for her 💙 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) October 5, 2022

Her latest release, “Tomorrow 2,” is already climbing the Billboard charts, proving that she has plenty of steam to continue fueling an already successful career. Her debut album, Anyways, Life’s Great…, is set to be released on Nov. 1.