Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.09.2022

GloRilla is clearly that girl because people can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouths or out of their posts on social media! 

After having one of the most popular songs on TikTok this year with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go!),” and one of the most talked about performances from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, she is yet again a trending topic online.

On Friday (Oct. 7), a fan came to the realization that the hitmaker’s middle name is Hallelujah. A screenshot of GloRilla’s Wikipedia page displayed her name as: Gloria Hallelujah Woods.

At this point, not a single person or topic is off limits when it lands on Black Twitter, so it is not surprising that people had a field day with her name. The reactions to GloRilla’s name are sure to bless your day with laughter, so check out a few of them below.

The rising talent even chimed in, tweeting, “& why y’all acting like I ain’t been told y’all my middle name is Hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my pussy so good duhhhhhh !!!! Common damn sense,” on Saturday (Oct. 8). See the tweet below.

All jokes aside, the Memphis rapper is currently riding high off of winning her first major award: Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on Oct. 4. Other artists who were nominated included Baby Keen, Doechii, Fivio Foreign, Nardo Wick, and Saucy Santana.

“I don’t want to cry my makeup off. Y’all, I’m crying. I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. Y’all, I don’t know what to say… Let’s go!” she said during her acceptance speech.

After seeing the buzz online where some hip hop fans expressed that Fivio should have won, he jumped on Twitter to give GloRilla her flowers. “I did not get robbed. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it & I’m Happy for her” he wrote. You can see his tweet below.

Her latest release, “Tomorrow 2,” is already climbing the Billboard charts, proving that she has plenty of steam to continue fueling an already successful career. Her debut album, Anyways, Life’s Great…, is set to be released on Nov. 1.

Glorilla

