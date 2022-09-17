Sean “Diddy” Combs has successfully had his executive producer credit restored for his work on Nipsey Hussle’s album Victory Lap. The record, which was released in 2018, features Diddy on the track “Young N**ga,” but his influence superseded his vocal contributions to the song.

“People do not know this, somebody tried to jerk me but I fixed it. A lot of people don’t know this. I’m actually one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle’s last album. A lot of people don’t know this, we got them to change it in Wikipedia,” he said on Friday (Sept. 16), while appearing on The Real 92.3’s “The Cruz Show.”

He went on to add that his name being excluded was likely the fault of someone at the label. Reflecting on how Hussle approached him about helping with the album, the Bad Boy Records founder said, “He came to me and said, ‘I want you to be a part of helping me finish up this album.’ And so I was a part of not just the records I was on with him on his last album. He was like, ‘Yo, I’m a big fan of Life After Death. I know you got that vibe, but I’m bringing like that vibe. My stuff has a West Coast sound but also a Bad Boy sound. I really need you to come out and help me out with this.’”

In the past, fans have seen some footage of the two rappers in the studio as they worked on the 16-track record. According to Diddy, while wrapping up the album, he and the “Grinding All My Life” artist began to forge a real friendship. “He was like, ‘Yo man, I want you to mentor me.’ Nip had no ego. Nip came to me saying, ‘I want you to mentor me. I want to get into real estate. I want you to teach me all your business secrets!’ I was like, whenever you got questions, pull up! …We had started really getting extra close and tight and then everything happened,” said the “Gotta Move On” rapper.

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 while outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing Store, in Los Angeles. He left behind a daughter and a son she shared with his longtime partner Lauren London. This past July, while appearing on Angie Martinez’s podcast, “IRL,” London opened up about Diddy giving her the strength to speak at the late rapper’s funeral service.

“He said, ‘Look, Boog. You’ve shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.’ I hope he doesn’t mind me sharing that. Puff is like a real brother… He said, ‘Show up with your head up,’” she recalled.

Check out the clip of Diddy speaking about his experience working with Hussle below.