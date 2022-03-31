Since Nipsey Hussle‘s passing, March 31 has served as a harrowing reminder of the day he, one of hip hop’s most impactful artists, died. As the day has come once again, fans and peers of the Victory Lap emcee are remembering his music, his words of wisdom and his influence.

“3 years later still unreal you’re not here anymore. Anyone that ever really had a hustle or has a hustle currently felt your energy when you were here,” wrote one Twitter user. “I always think you’re somewhere working on a new album but thats not the case. We wish you were still here.”

“Today is 3 yrs since losing a Phenomenal man @NipseyHussle who really planted seeds of Ownership & the marathon mindset,” added another user. “He stood up for his community & had a Real legacy that we still talk about today. Rest in Power Nip.”

As fans know, Nip was fatally shot three years ago to this date while standing in front of his Marathon Clothing Store. The gunman, Eric Holder, and the rapper reportedly exchanged some words before he left the scene and returned, ringing fire. Hussle eventually died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso; his fans and family members have been working to keep his legacy alive ever since.

Last month, his brother Samiel Asghedom aka Blacc Sam revealed that a second Marathon Clothing Store is underway. “This second location is a dream that Nipsey always had,” he explained in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s important that his kids are able to see his plans fulfilled.” He added that Nip’s family is also planning to build a memorial site for fans to pay homage to him, create a youth program like the one the rapper attended as a child and drop his unreleased music as a soundtrack to a film about his life.

As for Holder, his fate is unknown. He remains behind bars as he awaits trial.

#RIPNipseyHussle. See tweets honoring the Victory Lap emcee below.

Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since we loss @NipseyHussle, only playing his songs today. #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 — Ebon Malik (@_emalik122992) March 31, 2022

3 years later still unreal you’re not here anymore. Anyone that ever really had a hustle or has a hustle currently felt your energy when you were here. I always think you’re somewhere working on a new album but thats not the case. We wish you were still here @NipseyHussle — Michael Santos (@RealMikeSantos) March 31, 2022

Today is 3 yrs since losing a Phenomenal man @NipseyHussle who really planted seeds of Ownership & the marathon mindset. He stood up for his community & had a Real legacy that we still talk about today. Rest in Power Nip. #RIPNipseyHussle #TMC #NipseyHussle 💙💙😢🏁🏁 — Theresa 🏁 (@RealTheresaM) March 31, 2022

Nipsey Hussle grinded all his life.

He sacrificed, hustled and paid the price.

For a slice, he had to roll the dice.

That's why, he grinded all his life. #MayHeRest #OTD pic.twitter.com/oAKWdDMUx2 — Obit Toppin (@TheUpperRooms) March 31, 2022

Continue resting easy Nipsey Hussle. Your presence will forever be felt by many. You were the blueprint for a lot of people especially within our community. #TheMarathonContinues — DJ Poiz™🇬🇧🇸🇱🇨🇦 || SchemaPosse™ (@DJ_Poiz) March 31, 2022

Legends never die…it was an honor to witness The Marathon in person ’The game is gonna test you, never fold. Stay ten toes down. It’s not on you, it’s in you and what’s in you, they cannot take away’#NipseyHussle #TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/uNGwMskasT — KeishaNicole (@KeishaNicole) March 31, 2022

3 years ago today (3-31-19) we lost someone special. Your legacy will live on forever. R.I.P. Nipsey #NipseyHussle #AfroCryptoPunk https://t.co/pkEgumMF8K — AfroPunk✊🏾👑 (@AfroCryptoPunk) March 31, 2022