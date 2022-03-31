By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.31.2022

Since Nipsey Hussle‘s passing, March 31 has served as a harrowing reminder of the day he, one of hip hop’s most impactful artists, died. As the day has come once again, fans and peers of the Victory Lap emcee are remembering his music, his words of wisdom and his influence.

“3 years later still unreal you’re not here anymore. Anyone that ever really had a hustle or has a hustle currently felt your energy when you were here,” wrote one Twitter user. “I always think you’re somewhere working on a new album but thats not the case. We wish you were still here.”

“Today is 3 yrs since losing a Phenomenal man @NipseyHussle who really planted seeds of Ownership & the marathon mindset,” added another user. “He stood up for his community & had a Real legacy that we still talk about today. Rest in Power Nip.”

As fans know, Nip was fatally shot three years ago to this date while standing in front of his Marathon Clothing Store. The gunman, Eric Holder, and the rapper reportedly exchanged some words before he left the scene and returned, ringing fire. Hussle eventually died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso; his fans and family members have been working to keep his legacy alive ever since.

Last month, his brother Samiel Asghedom aka Blacc Sam revealed that a second Marathon Clothing Store is underway. “This second location is a dream that Nipsey always had,” he explained in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s important that his kids are able to see his plans fulfilled.” He added that Nip’s family is also planning to build a memorial site for fans to pay homage to him, create a youth program like the one the rapper attended as a child and drop his unreleased music as a soundtrack to a film about his life.

As for Holder, his fate is unknown. He remains behind bars as he awaits trial.

#RIPNipseyHussle. See tweets honoring the Victory Lap emcee below.

 

 

 

 

