Today (July 13), Angie Martinez debuted her brand new podcast titled “IRL” and featured Lauren London as her first official guest. The legendary media journalist created a safe space for London to open up publicly since the tragic passing of Nipsey Hussle. During the nearly 50-minute conversation, the two delved deep into topics like processing death and grief, the spiritual seminar London attended that helped her tremendously, her children’s aspirations and interests, and much more.

When reflecting on the day of Hussle’s funeral, London remembered how difficult it was to go to the service. She then shared that Sean “Diddy” Combs was the one who gave her the strength to “show up” for the love of her life.

“I just felt like it was surreal and I can honestly say that was God carrying me through that,” said London when speaking about the day of the service. “That was not me and that was all God. I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was going to wear sweats.”

“Did somebody pull you aside?” asked Martinez.

“Puff,” answered London. “He said, ‘Look, Boog. You’ve shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.’ I hope he doesn’t mind me sharing that. Puff is like a real brother… He said, ‘Show up with your head up.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Martinez asked London what she wants to accomplish in her life and she shared that her purpose is much more broad now. “I really want to be peaceful and give peace to others. It’s very simple. I don’t have these large accomplishments anymore like, ‘Oh, I want to win an Oscar,'” she reflected. “That was expected and that was what you’re supposed to want. I don’t think I really cared. I just don’t want to miss my mark. Whatever God has for me to do on this earth in the realest way, I do not want to miss that mark.”

