According to Complex, Angie Martinez announced the launch of her new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL” (In Real Life). According to the radio personality, the idea originated from a near-fatal car accident in 2019.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life. I’ve experienced a lot. I still love what I do regularly. I love talking to artists. There are conversations I want to have that I wasn’t necessarily having. I’ve had a challenging couple of years as the whole country has,” Martinez said.

“Personally, I was in a bad car accident a few years ago, but then COVID, and just the way the world was, I was feeling all of these ideas about life and what’s important and all the weird things we do,” the radio personality said. “Trying to navigate through that and wondering about having these deeper conversations with artists or people that have interesting stories. It’s not just artists, honestly.”

Martinez will sit down with her famous friends for insightful conversations about life and its difficulties. During the first season, the talks will also explore philosophies and life choices. The following seasons will address different questions.

“So we’re framing it around life—it’s called the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast—but it’s about life, legacy, mortality, and purpose. Everything that really matters,” she continued. “We’re all so busy. We should have goals, and there are places to have those conversations about business, finances, or hustling. There’s plenty of information about that.”

Martinez shared that her first guest for the podcast will be actress Lauren London. In the wake of the passing of her partner Nipsey Hussle, London has kept her interviews to a minimum.

Mary J. Blige, Joe Budden, and others will also be featured in the season.

The first episode of “Angie Martinez IRL” debuts later this month. In addition, six weekly episodes will follow.

You can listen to the trailer of IRL down below.