The last couple of months have seen Headie One taking more of an international route by linking with France’s Gazo and Germany’s Luciano for “22 Carats” and “Cloud,” respectively. Last week, he added to that with “Bigger Than Life,” a collaboration with Netherlands talent Frenna. The Spanker-produced offering sees Headie rapping about street life and his current high-end lifestyle:

“You know this money ain’t a object, it’s a mindset, niggas don’t talk about no money, they just mime it, we don’t bring no problems online, we bring it direct, all the times that they forgot themselves, we just remind them, I was neck deep in a ocean ’til I covered it in diamonds, I’m with this bad B, we’re sippin’ cocktails on an island, got all my rings on ’cause I’ve got problems decidin’, why we still gotta solve problems with the violence?”

Directed by Jonas Beck, the accompanying clip for “Bigger Than Life” matches the song’s energy with shots of Headie One and Frenna living life on a yacht with their crew. The two can also be seen performing under fireworks and hosting a pool party with beautiful women.

Last year, Headie One liberated the 13-song body of work Too Loyal for My Own Good, which boasted well-received singles like “2 Chains” and “Beggars Can’t Be Choosers.” Prior to that, he dropped his official debut LP Edna, a 2020 release with a wealth of contributions from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Future, Drake, Skepta, and more. That project earned Headie the number one spot on the UK Albums chart — it has also since crossed the Silver mark. Months after its arrival, the London star would update Edna with a deluxe edition, bringing the album to 28 tracks. Press play on “Bigger Than Life” below.