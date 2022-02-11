Yesterday (Feb. 11), M Huncho teamed up with Headie One for his latest single “Warzone,” which sees production from LNKmusic, ​shadyboy, Cage Beats, and Quincy Tellem. The track mixes straight raps with harmonies while remaining centered around hard-hitting, street-oriented subject matter:

“I ain’t here for the nonsense, who’s on me? I’m on thеm, G-lock holds sixteen, I can spit this verse, leavе sixteen on them, my thumb’s so numb from the reload, one-thirty kilos, buy my weight when I go grab reloads, in the hood, I’m an icon, Figo, Louis V in the trenches, fedora, and a pea coat, two Gs on my off day, I’m Gucci, that’s the G code, pocket rocket came little, that’s baby, that’s Pino, if you want that cosign, need your mum’s address, fuck a depo…”

The accompanying clip for “Warzone” comes courtesy of KC Locke and looks like a scene straight form a war epic. Both artists are spotted in different locations on an active battlefield, with Headie holed up in a bunker while Huncho avoids death-by-bullet via his now-iconic mask. Elsewhere, they can be seen sipping tea on a couch while chaos happens behind them.

Back in 2020, M Huncho blessed the masses with his sophomore mixtape Huncholini the 1st, which came with 13 tracks and additional assists from Headie One, D-Block Europe, and Nafe Smallz — the last of whom later connected with Huncho for the joint effort DNA later that same year. Huncholini the 1st proved to be quite the success for the North West talent, landing him a Silver certification in the UK. Meanwhile, 2021 saw Headie One hit hard with last October’s Too Loyal for My Own Good, a feature-less project with 13 dope cuts, and the deluxe edition of his chart-topping debut LP Edna.

Press play on “Warzone” below.