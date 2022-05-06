This week, Headie One made a big return with his latest single “Came In The Scene,” which sees production from M1OnTheBeat and Emzbeats and is full of the classic, street-oriented drill bars that’s made the North London talent one of the country’s biggest stars:

“There’s gunpowder in the atmosphere, bro got birdеd and caught him a phoenix, I still feel it, yeah, they see mе smilin’, they wanna take my kindness for weakness, I’m famous, paranoid, outside man’s rollin’ in a tinted Jeep with demons, how can I tell people ‘Stop the violence’? Yeah, there’s a war outside, I got blood on my diamonds, I done came on the scene, cocaine residue on my Nike Tech…”

With some assistance from DON Prod, the accompanying visual for “Came In The Scene” takes us back to Headie One‘s Broadwater Farm stomping grounds, where he can be seen mobbing heavy with his crew in a parking lot full of high-end vehicles. Elsewhere, he and his team break bread together in what looks like an upscale restaurant.

Last October saw Headie One‘s most recent project Too Loyal for My Own Good, which contained 13 tracks and zero features. Prior to that, he released his official debut LP Edna, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from Drake, Skepta, M Huncho, Young T & Bugsey, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Future, Aitch, Mahalia, and more. Months later would see a deluxe version of Edna with eight additional tracks and collaborations alongside RV, Burna Boy, Rich The Kid, and NorthSideBenji. All-in-all, Edna stands at his biggest to date, with a number one placement on the UK Albums chart and subsequent silver certification.

Press play on Headie One‘s “Came In The Scene” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing about a new project in the works sooner than later.