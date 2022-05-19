Today (May 19), Headie One teams up with French rapper Gazo to release a brand new collaborative single, “22 Carats.” The new track is produced by French producer Leo Eynard while the accompanying video is directed by Screetch. The dark city aesthetic in the visual takes viewers for a wild ride as the duo narrates by fusing their flows together:

Jordan 4’s, Jordan 1 hand tings, we got more than one, before gang got turn up/ Kash got bagged with a loaded gun, it was T house livin’, no Jeremy Corbyn with them dirty waps, it weren’t up for auction/ My survivor GP, but couldn’t survive a Trey 2, awkward, wish I never knew what rose gold

Did the chandelier here cost me a mortgage? Gang masked up in COVID, but they don’t care ’bout COVID with all this war, can’t feel emotion/

Last October saw Headie One‘s most recent project Too Loyal for My Own Good, which contained 13 tracks and zero features. Prior to that, he released his official debut LP Edna, a 20-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from Drake, Skepta, M Huncho, Young T & Bugsey, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Future, Aitch, Mahalia, and more. Months later would see a deluxe version of Edna with eight additional tracks and collaborations alongside RV, Burna Boy, Rich The Kid, and NorthSideBenji. All-in-all, Edna stands at his biggest to date, with a number one placement on the UK Albums chart and subsequent silver certification.

In terms of what Gazo has been up to, he released his debut mixtape Drill FR in February 2021, which went on to top the French album charts. This year, he teamed up with Kim and Kalash and dropped their La Cour des Grands collaboration project.

Be sure to press play on the official “22 Carats” music video featuring Gazo down below.