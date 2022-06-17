Presumably, Headie One is preparing to shut the summer down with a new body of work. He’s already been building momentum towards doing so with “Came In The Scene” and “22 Carats” with Gazo, two of his hardest singles to date. Yesterday (June 16), the North London star added to that with “Cloud,” a collaboration alongside German emcee Luciano. The Ghana Beats and Geenaro-produced offering is all about the two artists’ past struggles and current successes, especially in regards to finances:

“I’m countin’ this C.R.E.A.M., no Nivia, it’s a infrared beam to hit him up, it’s hustle, I just can’t give it up, I fly overseas, I lift it up, I was in Feltham, gettin’ it crackin’, had the govs tryna bend me up, now I’m in the stu’ with Luciano, is it Hennessy, Sprite or 7UP? I was dead broke, wanted to run me a band like the girls in Set It Off, had to get that pole, I weren’t tryna die in the field like Stiliyan Petrov…”

“Cloud” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of ALYH., which begins with Headie One and his crew taking a private jet to Berlin to meet with his European peer. The duo are then spotted outside somewhere in the city, showing off the usual facets of a rich lifestyle — jewelry, cars, and more.

Back in October, Headie One liberated the commercial mixtape Too Loyal for My Own Good, which contained 15 featureless songs for fans to enjoy. Prior to that, he dropped off his official debut album Edna, a 2020 drop with contributions from M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, Future, Drake, Skepta, and more. Edna both earned Headie One the top spot on the UK Albums chart and a Silver certification.

Press play on Headie One and Luciano’s “Cloud” below.