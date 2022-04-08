After eight seasons, “The Real” daytime talk show has officially been canceled by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures. The original hosts included Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, and Loni Love.

According to insiders that told Variety, Warner Bros. opted to end the show after Fox stations declined to pick up another season, and the move is not related to the launch of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Longtime host Loni Love shared a candid response to the news and revealed her opinion about what cause the show to come to an end. “‘The Real’ cast and crew did everything we could to scale the show down,” she wrote. “We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.”

“It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing eight seasons of show that was Emmy winning and historic. More importantly, thank you to the viewers for riding with us…this is not goodbye, but see you all soon,” she concludes.

Last month, Tamera Mowry-Housley opened up on an episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast revealing parts of her career that were challenging, including her tenure at “The Real.” “Being on a talk show, and you can take it or leave it, is not a safe place,” the actress said alongside host Lewis Howes. “And I wish someone would have told me that because I would have been prepared, and I was not. They will take what you say and they’ll use it out of context to fit their narrative of who they think you are and that’s what happened for years on that show.”

“The Real,” was launched in 2013 and has been hosted by a number of public figures over the years. The most recent hosts are Love, Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.