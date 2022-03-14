Co-hosts of “The Real” have responded after rumors circulated last week that the popular Fox series was coming to an end. On Sunday (March 13), comedian and actress Loni Love took to Twitter to reveal that no official decisions about the show’s future have been made.

“It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio.. no official decision has been made about #TheReal,” she wrote. “I will be ok but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect… we will finish Season 8 and wait for official word.”

Love’s comments arrive after her co-host Garcelle Beauvais also responded to the news in an interview with BET. Speaking with the outlet, Beauvais said news about the show’s cancelation is just a “rumor.”

“It’s a rumor. It hasn’t been confirmed by Fox, my team or anyone,” the actress and model told the outlet on Friday (March 11).

Rumors about “The Real” being canceled were first reported last week by the Jasmine BRAND, which cited unnamed exclusive “sources.” However, the outlet nor the source gave a reason for the show’s alleged cancelation.

“The Real,” which launched in 2013, is currently airing its eighth season. The daytime talk show has been hosted by a number of public figures over the years and is currently co-hosted by Love, Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who recently welcomed her first child with Jeezy.

Former host Tamera Mowry-Housley recently said that her time with the series was like “going to battle.”

“Being on a talk show, and you can take it or leave it, is not a safe place and I wish someone would have told me that because I would have been prepared, and I was not,” she said on “The School of Greatness” podcast.

“They will take what you say and they’ll use it out of context to fit their narrative of who they think you are,” the actress continued. “And that’s what happened for years on that show… [it was like] going to battle, but you don’t know you’re going to battle. And then people come and they start fighting and [you] have to do all these things to [protect yourself].”

See Love’s tweet about “The Real” below.