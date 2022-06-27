Why Black-owned businesses matter -- from Black owners themselves (Part 1)

/ 06.27.2022
In this discussion, which is a continuation of REVOLT’s Juneteenth special with VICE, we are joined by Black business owners to talk about the importance of investing in Black-owned businesses and why we need more Black entrepreneurs.
Why Black-owned businesses matter -- from Black owners themselves (Part 2)
In this discussion, which is a continuation of REVOLT’s Juneteenth special with VICE, we are ...
Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT
During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
Check out our Revolutionary of the Week Sean Williams, founder of The Dad Gang
The Dad Gang, founded by Sean Williams in November 2016, started as an Instagram page ...
"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program
New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...