As previously reported on REVOLT, today (July 6), Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing rapper Nipsey Hussle.

In the wake of the news circulating on social media, those who knew Hussle or enjoyed his music rejoiced over the slain rapper finally receiving justice. The friend and longtime collaborator of Hussle, Karen Civil, shared a blue heart on her Twitter account shortly after the news broke.

One fan of the rapper shared that it is unfortunate that he is no longer here; however, she learned a lot about him and his vision and was a true fan of his movement.

“Nipsey Hussle was one of them artists that grew on me i wasnt fu*kin wit him at first,” she wrote. Then i did some research watched mad interviews and I really fu*ked with his movement his vision his music him overall. Shit is unfortunate hes no longer here. #NipseyHussle”

Nipsey Hussle was one of them artists that grew on me i wasnt fuckin wit him at first, Then i did some research watched mad interviews and I really fucked with his movement his vision his music him overall. Shit is unfortunate hes no longer here. #NipseyHussle 💙 — Rah ♠️ (@RahDaColdestx18) July 6, 2022

Another commenter expressed that while enrolled in grad school, she was assigned to cover a piece of public art. She chose a mural of Hussle and added, “Murder is tragedy, justice is tricky, and Nip deserved so much more. We all do,” she tweeted.

In grad school, I got an assignment of describing a piece of public art. I chose the Nipsey Hussle mural a block away from my apartment. Murder is tragedy, justice is tricky, and Nip deserved so much more. We all do. pic.twitter.com/GM3wN118cf — Mankaprr (@Mankaprr) July 6, 2022

Hussle tragically died in March 2019 after Holder shot him outside his store, The Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles, California. Hussle’s survivors include his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, and two children, Emani and Kross Asghedom.

See more reactions below.

💙 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 6, 2022

The game gonna test you..

– Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/JnhFFOAXaR — Hector (@RaszHector) July 6, 2022

Let The marathon continues 🏁 RIP Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/EloEqsXmsD — Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 (@QuezzyQuez707) July 6, 2022

And now we play it on full blast. pic.twitter.com/dDRgGeaC95 — Zeus Candles ⚡️ ⚡️⚡️ (@zeuscandles) July 6, 2022